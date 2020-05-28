Worker says Sibley's negligence caused burns, injuries

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A construction worker who was electrocuted and fell from a building has sued the city of Sibley, Iowa, for negligence, saying a city-owned power line was located too close to the structure.

Victor Maldonado says the city knew the location of high-voltage line did not comply with safety codes and failed in its duty to limit the risk of danger to those working near the power line.

Maldonado and his wife, Lidia Ochoa, are seeking a judgment of more than $75,000 for damages, including ongoing medical expenses, permanent physical damage and loss of earnings and earning capacity.

In his lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City, Maldonado said he was on the roof of a building at 839 Third Ave. in Sibley on Sept. 26, 2018, working on a rain gutter renovation job.

Maldonado says he was handling an aluminum downspout when a city-owned and operated electrical distribution line sent a high-voltage current through the downspout and his body, causing him to fall 20 feet off the roof to an alley below.

Maldonado, of Worthington, Minnesota, suffered severe electrical burns, facial and cranial fractures, a brain injury, loss of function in limbs and blindness in one eye.