Would-be robber offers Davenport police officers $1 million to not arrest him

A Davenport man whom police say punched a woman in the face while trying to steal her purse offered arresting officers a $1 million bribe to let him go.
Ricardo Esparza, 49, is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony that carries a prison sentence of 10 years, and bribery, a Class D felony that carries a prison sentence of five years.
According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Corporals Christopher Hebbel and Gregory Lalla, at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street to investigate a report of a robbery.
The victim was walking west in the alley south of West 6th Street in the 1200 block when Esparza began following her.
The victim turned toward Esparza and he grabbed the straps of her purse, which was over her shoulder.
Esparza then punched the woman in the face as he was pulling on her purse. Esparza did not get the woman’s purse and police were called. The woman did not report any injuries.
Officers located Esparza a short distance from the robbery scene.
After being read his Miranda rights, Esparza was placed in the backseat of a squad car. He then offered the officers $1 million to release him and not arrest him.
Esparza told officers he could provide the money in cash or transfer the money directly to their bank accounts. When officers asked if he was trying to bribe them Esparza said that he was.
Esparza was booked into the Scott County Jail.
During a first appearance Wednesday in Scott County District Court, Magistrate Jay Sommers set Esparza’s bond at $10,000, cash only, and scheduled a preliminary hearing in the case for May 27.
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Iowa
Counties with the highest rate of food insecure children in Iowa
Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
Food insecurity hits children particularly hard. The USDA estimates that more than 5.3 million children lived in food-insecure households in
2019. The COVID-19 pandemic put further strain on households already experiencing food hardship, with Feeding America estimating that 13 million children may experience food insecurity in 2021—that’s one in six children. Not having consistent access to enough food can affect cognitive abilities, overall health, moods, and attention spans—not to mention the psychological effects of living with scarcity. Stacker compiled a list of counties in Iowa with the highest rate of food insecure children using data from Feeding America. Counties are ranked by highest percent of children with food insecurity as of 2019. You may also like: Counties with the oldest homes in Iowa
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Pottawattamie County
- Child food insecurity rate: 12.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 2,830
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.2%
Skinzfan23 // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Pocahontas County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 190
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%
Pettingills // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Franklin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 89.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 11.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.1%
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Allamakee County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 410
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 83.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 17.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%
Idawriter // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Fremont County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 200
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Winnebago County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 300
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 75.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 25.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%
Chuckmor // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Butler County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 450
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Cherokee County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.2%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.0%
Skye Marthaler // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Woodbury County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 3,570
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%
Tony Webster // Wikicommons
#41. Ringgold County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 160
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 99.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 1.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.5%
Mclarenj // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Hardin County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 480
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Marshall County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,360
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%
Daniel Hartwig // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Tama County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.6%
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Calhoun County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Keokuk County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 320
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 81.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 19.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Scott County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 5,620
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 59.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 41.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%
formulanone // Wikimedia Commons
#33. Adair County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.6%
C. A. Tucker // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Emmet County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 270
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 66.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 34.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%
Phinn // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Kossuth County
- Child food insecurity rate: 13.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 460
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%
Alejandro Pulido // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Worth County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 220
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 57.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 43.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.8%
Jonathunder // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Page County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 60.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 40.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Wright County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 87.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 13.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.9%
Ann Sullivan-Larson // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Clayton County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 540
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 78.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 22.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%
Jsayre64 // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Lucas County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 290
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Cass County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 65.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 35.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.8%
Smallbones // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Monona County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 52.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 48.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.2%
JERRYE AND ROY KLOTZ MD // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Clarke County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.8%
Jason McLaren // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Mahaska County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 780
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.2%
Kevin Schuchmann // Wikimedia Commons
#21. Humboldt County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 330
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%
Brandonrush // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Montgomery County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%
Judd Furlong // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Osceola County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 210
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 82.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 18.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 8.4%
Coasterlover1994 // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Henry County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.3%
Billwhittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Jackson County
- Child food insecurity rate: 14.9%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.5%
Jon Roanhaus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Webster County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,170
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 76.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 24.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.6%
Bill Whittaker // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Clinton County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.1%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,610
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 63.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 37.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.3%
Richc80 // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Union County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 420
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 70.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 30.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%
Gvetterick // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Clay County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 560
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 67.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 33.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Fayette County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 640
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 72.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 28.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.7%
Woodard // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Black Hawk County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 4,430
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 62.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 38.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%
David Wilson // Wikimedia
#10. Crawford County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 68.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 32.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.1%
Joe Elliott // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Audubon County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.7%
--- Number of food insecure children: 180
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 73.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 27.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.1%
Nst101 // Wikimedia Commons
#8. Van Buren County
- Child food insecurity rate: 15.8%
--- Number of food insecure children: 260
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 77.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 23.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 9.9%
Sector001 // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Decatur County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 280
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 79.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 21.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.6%
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Wapello County
- Child food insecurity rate: 16.4%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 80.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 20.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.7%
en:User:Cburnett // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Lee County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,340
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 64.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 36.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.3%
Robert Thall // Wikimedia Commons
#4. Floyd County
- Child food insecurity rate: 18.6%
--- Number of food insecure children: 660
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 69.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 31.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.5%
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
#3. Wayne County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.0%
--- Number of food insecure children: 310
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 90.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 10.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 10.9%
Scott Romine // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Des Moines County
- Child food insecurity rate: 19.5%
--- Number of food insecure children: 1,740
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 61.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 39.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 11.9%
Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Appanoose County
- Child food insecurity rate: 20.3%
--- Number of food insecure children: 550
- Percentage of children in households with income below 185% FPL: 71.0%
- Percentage of children in households with income above 185% FPL: 29.0%
- Overall food insecurity rate: 13.7%
Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons
