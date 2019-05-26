LE MARS, Iowa -- Two women were injured Sunday morning in a shooting at a Le Mars convenience store, and the gunman has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
According to a press release posted on the Le Mars Police Department Facebook page, at around 6:02 a.m. Sunday, a male subject entered the Hy-Vee Gas Station at 1201 12th St. SW in Le Mars and displayed a handgun, demanding money from two clerks working at the counter.
The suspect shot both victims in the stomach area during the robbery, then fled in a beige Buick sedan with an Iowa license plate.
A broadcast was put out in an attempt to locate the suspect once Le Mars Police developed suspect information. Shortly after 8 a.m., he was found in South Sioux City by officers there, dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The identities of the victims or the suspect have not been released, and the department will not disclose the condition of the two victims at present. An investigation is ongoing and the Le Mars Police Department will release more details upon its completion, according to the post.
The public is not thought to be at risk, because the suspect is deceased.