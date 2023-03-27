HARTINGTON, Neb. -- Final arguments for and against dismissing charges against a woman charged with murder in connection with a Laurel, Nebraska, quadruple homicide will be made on paper rather than in person.

During a brief hearing Monday, District Judge Bryan Meismer set an April 17 deadline for attorneys to file briefs on Carrie Jones' plea in abatement. Neither side made oral arguments.

Meismer continued Jones' arraignment, which had been scheduled for Monday, to May 22 in anticipation he will have made a ruling on the plea in abatement by then.

Jones, 43, of Laurel, is charged in Cedar County District Court with charges of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence and being an accessory to a felony in connection with the Aug. 4 shooting death of Gene Twiford.

Jones' attorneys argue prosecutors failed at a previous hearing to present sufficient evidence to establish probable cause that Jones aided and abetted her husband, Jason Jones, who also is charged with killing Twiford and three others.

At that February hearing, a Nebraska State Patrol investigator testified Jones told him Twiford had verbally harassed her for three years. The day before the shooting, Jones pointed a loaded handgun at her husband, then held a knife to his throat and told him he needed to stand up for her and end the harassment. She told the investigator she didn't tell her husband to kill Twiford, but did say she’d do it if he didn’t.

Hours later, Twiford, 86, was found shot to death, along with his wife, Janet, 85, and their daughter Dana Twiford, 55, in their burning home at 503 Elm St.

Jones' attorney, Nathan Stratton, argued prosecutors hadn't shown Jones persuaded her husband to kill Twiford.

At the hearing's conclusion, Judge Douglas Luebe found probable cause for Jones to face trial and ordered her bound over to district court.

Jason Jones, 43, is charged with four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony and two counts of first-degree arson. He’s accused of shooting the Twifords and also Michele Ebeling, 53, who lived across the street from the Jones' home. He's also charged with setting fire to both homes in the early morning hours of Aug. 4.

Badly burned, Jason Jones had stumbled into his home that morning with his wife's assistance and stayed there until he was arrested the next day and taken to a Lincoln, Nebraska, hospital for treatment of his burns. Carrie Jones was arrested Dec. 16 and remains in custody on a $1 million bond.

Prosecutors have filed notice of intent to seek the death penalty against Jason Jones if he’s found guilty of first-degree murder. His attorney has filed a motion to quash portions of Nebraska’s death penalty statute, saying they’re unconstitutional. Both sides have filed briefs and await Meismer's ruling on the motion.

Because of the motion, Jones has yet to be arraigned and is being held without bond at the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, where he continues to receive medical treatment.