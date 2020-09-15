Yankton care worker gets probation for assaulting dependent adult

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A social services case worker has been placed on probation and fined for assaulting a dependent adult.

Aaron Albaugh, 28, of Yankton, South Dakota, pleaded guilty Monday in Sioux County District Court to dependent adult abuse -- reckless act resulting in injury, an aggravated misdemeanor that had been reduced from a felony as part of a plea agreement.

In accordance with terms of the plea agreement, District Judge Zachary Hindman suspended a two-year prison sentence and placed Albaugh on probation for two years and fined him $625. Albaugh is prohibited from working in any child or dependent nursing, rehab or respite care facility in the future.

A charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness was dismissed.