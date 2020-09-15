 Skip to main content
Yankton care worker gets probation for assaulting dependent adult
Yankton care worker gets probation for assaulting dependent adult

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- A social services case worker has been placed on probation and fined for assaulting a dependent adult.

Aaron Albaugh, 28, of Yankton, South Dakota, pleaded guilty Monday in Sioux County District Court to dependent adult abuse -- reckless act resulting in injury, an aggravated misdemeanor that had been reduced from a felony as part of a plea agreement.

Aaron Albaugh mugshot

Albaugh

In accordance with terms of the plea agreement, District Judge Zachary Hindman suspended a two-year prison sentence and placed Albaugh on probation for two years and fined him $625. Albaugh is prohibited from working in any child or dependent nursing, rehab or respite care facility in the future.

A charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness was dismissed.

Albaugh assaulted a 23-year-old man May 5, 2019, at a Rock Valley, Iowa, apartment and caused sinus and skull fractures. Albaugh was a case worker for Hope Haven, which offers residential, employment, mental health and recovery, religious and outreach programs and children and family services.

