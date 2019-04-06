YANKTON, S.D. -- A Yankton man has been arrested in connection with a Saturday shooting incident.
According to a notice posted on the Yankton Police Department Facebook page, at around 12:39 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an alley between Douglas and Capitol streets in Yankton, where a man had sustained a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to the hospital for treatment of his injury.
Later in the morning, Yankton Police Department’s Special Response Team located and arrested 22-year-old Jameson C. Mitchell of Yankton in connection with the shooting.
Mitchell is suspected of first-degree murder, a class 2 felony, and two counts of aggravated assault, a class 3 felony.
In a separate post, the department reported it "has reason to believe that there may be an individual or individuals who have additional information regarding this investigation."
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Yankton Police Department at (605) 668-5210 or Crime Stoppers at (605) 665-4440.