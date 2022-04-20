 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yankton man gets 15-year federal prison sentence for possession of child porn

SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man who possessed child pornography was sentenced Monday to 15 years in federal prison.

A jury in January found Matthew Carter, 31, guilty of one count of possession of child pornography. Carter was ordered to pay $13,000 in restitution and must serve five years on supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, while Carter was jailed in January 2021, he called his father and directed him to retrieve some property that Carter had hidden above the ceiling tile in his bathroom.  An officer listening to the call went to Carter’s home and found a computer hard drive above the ceiling tile. A forensic examination of the drive revealed 60 video files containing child pornography.

Courtroom gavel and law books

