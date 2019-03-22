SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man has been placed on probation and fined for killing a bald eagle in 2016.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Bazis on Wednesday placed Abel Hernandez, 27, on three years probation, fined him $1,250 and ordered him to perform 300 hours of community service.
Hernandez was convicted in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls with killing a federally protected bald eagle.
The U.S. Attorney's Office said that state and federal wildlife officers determined that Hernandez and another person shot the bald eagle near Cedar County, Nebraska, in January 2016 with a shotgun using a modified shotgun shell loaded with .22-caliber air rifle pellets. Pictures recovered from a cell phone showed Hernandez posing with the dead bird, which was found in Cedar County.