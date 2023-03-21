SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man pleaded guilty Monday to charges of filming underage children engaging in sexual conduct.

Jason Sejnoha, 44, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of production of child pornography.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and up to life in prison. Sentencing was scheduled for June 5.

According to court documents, Sejnoha convinced three minor females and one minor male to engage in sexually explicit conduct and recorded video of the activity.

The filming took place in May, June, July and August of 2021. Authorities seized a hidden camera and digital memory card containing the footage on Aug. 12, 2021.