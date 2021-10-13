Yankton man pleads not guilty of making child porn

SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man pleaded not guilty Wednesday to charges of filming three underage girls and one boy engaging in sexual conduct.

Jason Sejnoha, 43, is charged in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls with four counts of production of child pornography.

According to an indictment filed Oct. 5, Sejnoha "... did knowingly employ, use, persuade, induce, entice and coerce a minor, under the age of 18 ..." to engage in sexually explicit conduct so that he could record video of the sexual activity.

The filming took place in May, June, July and August. Authorities seized a hidden camera and digital memory card containing the footage on Aug. 12.

