Yankton man pleads not guilty to federal charges of receiving and distributing child porn

SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man has been indicted on charges of receiving and distributing child pornography.

Dylan Steffen, 29, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to two counts of receipt and distribution of child pornography. If found guilty, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

The indictment charges Steffen with receiving and distributing and attempting to receive and distribute child pornography in January and March.

