SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton, South Dakota, man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl.

Justin Langen, 38, pleaded guilty in November in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced Feb. 7 to 121 months in prison and will serve five years supervised release after completing his prison sentence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Langen conspired with others in June 2021 to sell more than 400 grams of fentanyl. Langen obtained fentanyl pills from a co-conspirator and sold them to drug customers.