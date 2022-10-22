Yankton man sentenced to 12-plus years in federal prison for selling fentanyl

SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton, South Dakota, man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl.

Ronald Minniefield, also known as "Zareef Al-amin", "Chicago", "Black", "King" and "KO", 52, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced Monday to 151 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.