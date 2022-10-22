 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yankton man sentenced to 12-plus years in federal prison for selling fentanyl

SIOUX FALLS — A Yankton, South Dakota, man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for selling fentanyl.

Ronald Minniefield, also known as "Zareef Al-amin", "Chicago", "Black", "King" and "KO", 52, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced Monday to 151 months in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Minniefield and others sold 400 grams or more of fentanyl. Minniefield was indicted in June 2021.

