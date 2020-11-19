Yankton man sentenced to federal prison for armed robbery

SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for taking part in an armed robbery at a South Dakota business.

Spencer Brown Jr., 51, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to interference with commerce by threats and violence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Brown and Steven King brandished a firearm and forcibly took money from the victim at a Hartford, South Dakota, business on Jan. 6.

King, 30, of Sioux Falls, was sentenced to nine years in prison for the same charge, plus a firearms charge. The two were ordered to pay $1,621 in restitution.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.