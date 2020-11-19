 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yankton man sentenced to federal prison for armed robbery
View Comments

Yankton man sentenced to federal prison for armed robbery

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man was sentenced Friday to six years in federal prison for taking part in an armed robbery at a South Dakota business.

Spencer Brown Jr., 51, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to interference with commerce by threats and violence.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Brown and Steven King brandished a firearm and forcibly took money from the victim at a Hartford, South Dakota, business on Jan. 6.

King, 30, of Sioux Falls, was sentenced to nine years in prison for the same charge, plus a firearms charge. The two were ordered to pay $1,621 in restitution.

Walthill woman sentenced to 10 years prison for robbery
Wakonda man sentenced to prison for selling meth
Man charged in robbery near Hard Rock sentenced to prison on gun charge
Hudson man placed on probation for fraudulent sale of tractor parts
Courtroom gavel and law books

Courtroom gavel and law books
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News