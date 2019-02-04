SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man who had stashed more than $460,000 in cash has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl and other drugs.
Cory Poelstra, 29, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. He was sentenced Jan. 28 to 121 months in prison.
Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Poelstra's home in October 2017 and, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office, seized two firearms, approximately 660 fentanyl pills, 112 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of marijuana wax, 2.8 kilograms of marijuana, 36.9 grams of hash, about half a gram of heroin, four MDMA pills, four pills containing methamphetamine and $86,019 in cash.
Officers also located hundreds of empty U.S. Mail parcels and several empty packages that had been used to send controlled substances to Poelstra. Officers later recovered $460,200 in cash stashed by Poelstra.