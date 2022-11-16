 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Yankton man sentenced to prison on child porn charge

SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man was sentenced Monday to more than 15 years in federal prison on a child pornography charge.

Dylan Steffen, 30, pleaded guilty in August in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to receipt and distribution of child pornography. He was sentenced to 188 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Steffen received and distributed materials containing child pornography in January 2021 on a social media account.

