Yankton man sentenced to prison on child porn charge

SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on a child pornography charge.
Joshua Hein, 49, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls in June to one count of transportation of child pornography. He was sentenced Monday to 130 months in prison.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hein used his cell phone to upload graphic images and videos of child pornography from Nov. 1, 2018, to Feb. 21, 2019.
Nick Hytrek
Court Reporter
Hytrek has been at the Journal since 1998, covering courts for much of that time. He is a Nebraska native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate.
