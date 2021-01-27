 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Yankton man sentenced to prison on child porn charge
View Comments

Yankton man sentenced to prison on child porn charge

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, man has been sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison on a child pornography charge.

Joshua Hein, 49, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls in June to one count of transportation of child pornography. He was sentenced Monday to 130 months in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Hein used his cell phone to upload graphic images and videos of child pornography from Nov. 1, 2018, to Feb. 21, 2019.

Court stock
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Sioux City Police Chief Rex Mueller talks fireworks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News