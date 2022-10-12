Yankton nurse charged with tampering with fentanyl citrate at hospital

SIOUX FALLS -- A nurse from Yankton, South Dakota, has been charged with tampering with two vials of fentanyl citrate at a Chamberlain, South Dakota, hospital.

Lisa Merrigan, 54, was indicted earlier this month and has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to two counts each of tampering with consumer products and obtaining a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception and subterfuge.

According to court documents, Merrigan, a registered nurse, removed fentanyl citrate, an opioid painkiller, for injection from the two vials stored at the hospital and replaced it with another liquid on Aug. 23, 2021, and Sept. 7, 2021.

She faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine. Her trial was scheduled for Dec. 20.