Yankton woman pleads not guilty of theft of federal funds

SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, woman has pleaded not guilty of theft of government funds.

A federal grand jury in Sioux Falls indicted Tina Jensen, 47, on Sept. 9 on charges of theft of government funds and concealment of information from the Supplemental Security Income program. She entered her plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls.

The indictment alleges that Jensen failed to report changes in her income in order to continue to receive payments from the Supplemental Security Income program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid from Sept. 9, 2016, through July 31, 2019.

