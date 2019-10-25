SIOUX FALLS -- A Yankton, South Dakota, woman was ordered Monday to repay $78,775 in government funds that she fraudulently obtained.
Whitney Clark, 37, had pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to one count of theft of government funds. She was sentenced to two years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution of $59,991 to the Social Security Administration, $9,079 to South Dakota Medicaid and $9,705 to the South Dakota Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation determined that from December 2010 through July 2017, Clark misled the government agencies in order to receive federal and state welfare benefits to which she was not entitled.