Yankton woman sentenced to prison for meth trafficking

Morgan Rae Grant, also known as Morgan Ray Grant and Morgan Sway, 41, pleaded guilty in September in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, police stopped a vehicle Grant was driving on Oct. 21, 2019, because of illegal tint. A police dog was brought in and alerted officers to the presence of drugs. Officers searched the vehicle and found more than 50 grams of meth and several items of paraphernalia.