LE MARS, Iowa -- A 23-year-old Le Mars man has been charged in Plymouth County with impregnating a 14-year-old girl.
Saqueo Carreto Perez is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 10 in Plymouth County District Court on one count of third-degree sexual abuse.
According to court documents, the girl willingly has had a sexual relationship with Carreto Perez for about a year and she is at least 20 weeks pregnant. The two have lived together throughout their relationship, the documents said.
Le Mars Community School officials contacted the Le Mars Police Department on Aug. 9 to check on the girl, who was registering for classes.
According to a news release from the Le Mars Police Department, the girl said she was living with her boyfriend and did not have family members in the area. Police learned that the couple had recently moved to Le Mars. The girl attempted to convince police she was 17, but police confirmed that she was 14 by checking with schools she had attended in the past.
The Iowa Department of Human Services and the El Paso, Texas, police department confirmed for Le Mars police that the girl was a reported runaway. The girl then told police that she was pregnant and that Carreto Perez was the father. Authorities removed the girl from the Le Mars home she was sharing with Carreto Perez for her well-being, according to the news release.
Le Mars police interviewed and arrested Carreto Perez on Aug. 16.