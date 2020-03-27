17-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in connection with January shooting in Mapleton

MAPLETON, Iowa -- A 17-year-old is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a late January shooting in Mapleton.

Jay Lee Neubaum, 17, was arrested Friday in Whiting, Iowa on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old Joseph Hopkins, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Neubaum was transported to the juvenile detention center in Woodbury County and held on $1 million cash or surety bond.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Jan. 31, the Mapleton Police Department was called to a shooting at the 300 block of South Fifth Street in Mapleton, where Hopkins was found dead inside the detached garage of a residence.

Three other juvenile males were in the residence at the time of the shooting. The Iowa State Medical Examiner ruled Hopkins' death a homicide, with the cause of death being a single gunshot wound to the head.

Several agencies were involved in the investigation, including the Mapleton Police Department, the Monona County Sheriff's Office, the Monona County Attorney's Office, the Iowa Attorney General's Office and the Division of Criminal Investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.