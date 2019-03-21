SIBLEY, Iowa -- Osceola County authorities found a 3-year-old child in a home filled with trash, no running water and moldy food Wednesday and charged her father and grandmother with child endangerment and drug possession.
A third person faces drug charges.
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on the home in the 900 block of Fifth Place and found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in two of the bedrooms. Deputies arrested Matthew Davids, 22, and Michael Davids, 29, on misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cristee Davids, 50, who was already being held in the Osceola County Jail, also was charged with the same two charges.
A news release from the sheriff's office also described the living conditions inside the home as "very poor." Deputies observed a main area so cluttered with trash that it was accessible only by a small trail through the mess. The home did not have running water or gas and had only a small heater to heat the upstairs bedrooms.
Deputies reported that the kitchen sink was filled with dishes covered with moldy and rotten food. The basement also had been flooded for some time, and a strong musty odor was present throughout the house.
The Iowa Department of Human Resources removed a 3-year-old child from the residence. Deputies located several pieces of drug paraphernalia and knives in the 3-year-old's sleeping area, a bedroom shared with Michael Davids, the child's father, and Cristee Davids, the child's grandmother. Both were both charged with misdemeanor child endangerment.