11-year-old girl in Storm Lake charged after threatening to kill 3 students

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- An 11-year-old Storm Lake girl was charged with first-degree harassment Thursday after she allegedly threatened to kill others at a school.
According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 5 p.m. Thursday, Storm Lake Police officers were dispatched to St. Mary's School, 312 Seneca St., in reference to a threat.
Staff told police that an 11-year-old girl, who has not been named, threatened to kill three other students. After a series of interviews, police charged the girl with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was processed and released to her mother pending a court date.
The case has been forwarded to the Juvenile Court Authority.