11-year-old girl in Storm Lake charged after threatening to kill 3 students
0 comments

11-year-old girl in Storm Lake charged after threatening to kill 3 students

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

STORM LAKE, Iowa -- An 11-year-old Storm Lake girl was charged with first-degree harassment Thursday after she allegedly threatened to kill others at a school. 

According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, at around 5 p.m. Thursday, Storm Lake Police officers were dispatched to St. Mary's School, 312 Seneca St., in reference to a threat. 

Staff told police that an 11-year-old girl, who has not been named, threatened to kill three other students. After a series of interviews, police charged the girl with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was processed and released to her mother pending a court date. 

The case has been forwarded to the Juvenile Court Authority. 

Juvenile jumps off U.S. 20 bridge onto U.S. 75 bypass
Storm Lake man accused of threatening to kill kids
Sioux City girl charged with threatening to shoot Storm Lake teen
1 of 41
Police badge
Metro
0 comments
0
0
1
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News