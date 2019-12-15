42-year-old man shot, killed at 17th and Ingleside

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City resident was pronounced dead after a Saturday night shooting north of downtown.
According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 10:04 p.m. Saturday, 911 operators received a call of "shots fired." Shortly thereafter, an individual returning home found a man lying unconscious on the sidewalk near 17th Street and Ingleside Avenue.
You have free articles remaining.
Paramedics tried to revive the man, who apparently suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was 42-year-old Chad A. Thomas, a Sioux City resident.
Detective Nate West said Sunday evening that the shooting is being treated as a homicide. He said the department is "still pretty early in the investigation" process.