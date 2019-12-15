You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
42-year-old man shot, killed at 17th and Ingleside
View Comments
top story

42-year-old man shot, killed at 17th and Ingleside

{{featured_button_text}}
Ingleside and 17th

The area of Ingleside Avenue and 17th Street in Sioux City is shown Sunday afternoon. A man was found shot multiple times in this area Saturday night and was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

 Mason Dockter, Sioux City Journal

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City resident was pronounced dead after a Saturday night shooting north of downtown. 

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 10:04 p.m. Saturday, 911 operators received a call of "shots fired." Shortly thereafter, an individual returning home found a man lying unconscious on the sidewalk near 17th Street and Ingleside Avenue. 

Paramedics tried to revive the man, who apparently suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. 

The victim was 42-year-old Chad A. Thomas, a Sioux City resident. 

Detective Nate West said Sunday evening that the shooting is being treated as a homicide. He said the department is "still pretty early in the investigation" process. 

View Comments
6
3
6
12
6

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News