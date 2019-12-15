42-year-old man shot, killed north of downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City resident was pronounced dead after a Saturday night shooting north of downtown.

According to a press release from the Sioux City Police Department, at around 10:04 p.m. Saturday, 911 operators received a call of "shots fired." Shortly thereafter, an individual returning home found a man lying unconscious on the sidewalk near 17th Street and Ingleside Avenue.

Paramedics tried to revive the man, who apparently suffered multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was 42-year-old Chad A. Thomas, a Sioux City resident.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Detective Nate West said Sunday evening that the shooting is being treated as a homicide. He said the department is "still pretty early in the investigation" process.

Love 13 Funny 4 Wow 9 Sad 18 Angry 15

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.