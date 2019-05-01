{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Tuesday and charged with having sex with a 13-year-old girl he met on a social media site.

Kentavious Jenkins, 19, faces one count of third-degree sexual abuse.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, Jenkins had sex with the girl on April 10 after the two had met on a social media site. The girl's mother later saw conversations between her daughter and Jenkins on the girl's cell phone and reported the incident to police.

During a police interview, Jenkins admitted that he had sex with the girl and told investigators he regretted his actions and wished he had not done it, the complaint said.

