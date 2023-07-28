SIOUX CITY — A Moville man will now spend more than a decade in federal prison for the possession of child pornography.

Friday afternoon, the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Iowa announced that U.S. District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand sentenced Joshua Pedersen, 46, to 11 years in prison for using peer-to-peer (P2P) networks to distribute and receive child porn. In a release, the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Iowa stated Pedersen had confessed to passing along materials to a minor in order to get them to send child porn to him.

"Pedersen has a prior conviction for dissemination and exhibition of obscene materials to minors, and multiple convictions for failure to register as a sex offender," the U.S. Attorney's Office stated.

In addition to 132 months' imprisonment, Pedersen is required to pay a fine of $5,000 and serve a five-year term of supervised release once the prison time is up.