SIOUX CITY -- A guardsman with the 185th Air Refueling Wing, Iowa Air National Guard has been sentenced to federal prison for possessing child pornography.
Kevin Swanson, 35, of Sioux City, pleaded guilty in May in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of child pornography. He was sentenced Monday to three years in prison and fined a total of $10,000. He'll also be on supervised release for five years after completing his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Swanson used an Internet-based network from August 2020 through August 2021 to share and receive images of minors, some younger than age 12, engaged in sexually explicit conduct.