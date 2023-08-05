ELK POINT, S.D. — A man charged with murder for the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend in Dakota Dunes will not face the death penalty.

Union County State's Attorney Jerry Miller on Thursday filed notice he will not seek the death penalty in the murder case against Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales. Miller gave no reasons behind the decision in his written notice.

Castellanos-Rosales, 39, of Sioux City, has pleaded not guilty of first-degree murder, contributing to the neglect of a child and contributing to the abuse of a child for the April 25 stabbing death of 23-year-old Jordan Beardshear in her apartment at The Wellington at the Dunes apartment complex.

His trial is scheduled for May 28 in Union County Circuit Court.

Miller had until Aug. 14 to notify the court and defense counsel whether he would seek the death penalty. With the death penalty off the table, Castellanos-Rosales now would face a sentence of life in prison if found guilty of first-degree murder.

According to court documents, witnesses saw Beardshear at her apartment complex while she was waiting for Castellanos-Rosales, whom she had been dating, to pick up their 1-year-old son. Later that evening, Castellanos-Rosales called Beardshear’s mother to come to his home to pick up the child.

Beardshear’s body was discovered the following day. She had sustained stab wounds, defensive slashing wounds and trauma to her neck/throat area, court documents said.

After executing a search warrant at Castellanos-Rosales’ home, investigators found clothing suspected of containing blood.

Castellanos-Rosales, who was born in Guatemala and is a U.S. citizen, fled to Mexico, where he was arrested May 12. After waiving extradition he was returned to Union County to face the charges.