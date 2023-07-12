SAC CITY, Iowa — A woman charged with leaving dead dogs and a cat in freezers at her former Sac City home has pleaded guilty of animal neglect.

Billi Jo Langner, 47, of Farnhamville, Iowa, entered her written plea Tuesday in Sac County District Court to three counts of reduced charges of animal neglect, all simple misdemeanors. Three other animal neglect charges will be dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

According to court documents, Langner will receive concurrent 30-day jail services, which will be suspended after she's credited for time previously spent in jail, and she will be placed on probation for one year.

The owner of a house in the 200 block of East Ahrens Street called Sac City police on Jan. 1 to report that Langner, his previous tenant, had left two dead cats in the house. Two emaciated, decomposing dogs also were found in a chest freezer in the garage. According to court documents, the house was filled with animal feces and urine. Officers returned to the home on Jan. 2, when the landlord reported finding a partially decomposed cat in the kitchen freezer, and on Jan. 14, when another dead cat was found in the basement of the home.

Langner was arrested Jan. 2. She also is charged with felony first-degree criminal mischief in connection with damage caused to the rental home by animal feces and urine. Langner also is accused of leaving the windows open in the freezing temperatures, causing water pipes to break and flood the basement, destroying the furnace and water heater and causing an estimated more than $30,000 in damage.

Langner is scheduled to enter a plea to that charge later this month.