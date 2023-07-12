SIOUX CITY — An Anthon, Iowa, man has been sentenced to 10.5 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl.

Brett Sauser, 38, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to single counts of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine within a protected location.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sauser, who lived within 1,000 feet of Memorial Park and Anthon Elementary School, used the dark web to buy the drugs and had them delivered to his home by the U.S. Postal Service from January 2019 through August 2022.

In August, authorities executed a search warrant at Sauser's residence and seized three baggies of meth, plus small amounts of heroin, ketamine, LSD, marijuana, ecstasy and other drugs and drug paraphernalia.