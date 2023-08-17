OMAHA -- A Bancroft, Nebraska, woman has pleaded not guilty of hitting a child in the head with a toy and causing an injury that required surgery.

Danielle Cleary, 28, entered her plea Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha to charges of assault resulting in serious bodily injury and child abuse.

According to court documents, Cleary struck the 3-year-old child with the toy on Jan. 11 at a home on the Omaha Indian Reservation. The child suffered from blunt force trauma and was hospitalized after undergoing surgery.

The assault charge carries a 10-year maximum prison sentence, and child abuse in punishable by up to three years in prison. A trial date has not been set.