ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Authorities in Sioux and Lyon counties are investigating a coordinated check-cashing scheme that occurred Friday at a number of banks.

The incidents, all occurring in a similar manner, involved groups of four to six Hispanic or Guatemalan individuals entering a bank together and presenting fraudulent checks for cash. In each case, one group would enter the lobby to present checks, then another group would enter, overwhelming bank employees.

The fake checks were printed on high-quality holographic paper and had bank routing numbers. Checks were presented at banks in Alvord, Hull, Orange City and Sioux Center.

Most of the individuals wore hats, face coverings, neck coverings and long sleeves in an attempt to conceal their identity. In surveillance photos posted on the Sioux County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page, the suspects in many instances looked down to avoid video identification. The same individuals appeared at multiple locations.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Sioux County Sheriff's Office at (712) 737-3307.