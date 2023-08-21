The two men were fighting when the woman pulled Fritz off of Mefferd, who then produced a handgun and fired at least one shot into an upstairs wall. The fight resumed, and Fritz was struck once in the lower right leg with a bullet. Mefferd fired at least four more times into the floor around Fritz and hit him in the head with the gun. One of the rounds traveled out of the house through a window, went through a neighbor's carport and into the house, striking and destroying a television.