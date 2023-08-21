IDA GROVE, Iowa -- A Battle Creek, Iowa, man has pleaded guilty of shooting another man during an apparent fight over a woman.
Derek Mefferd, 44, pleaded guilty Monday in Ida County District Court to intimidation with a dangerous weapon, which was reduced from attempted murder as part of a plea agreement, willful injury, felon in possession of a firearm and interference with official acts by displaying a dangerous weapon.
Mefferd fired several shots from a 9mm handgun at Darin Fritz during a March 20, 2022, fight in a home in the 600 block of Sixth Street in Battle Creek.
The two men were fighting when the woman pulled Fritz off of Mefferd, who then produced a handgun and fired at least one shot into an upstairs wall. The fight resumed, and Fritz was struck once in the lower right leg with a bullet. Mefferd fired at least four more times into the floor around Fritz and hit him in the head with the gun. One of the rounds traveled out of the house through a window, went through a neighbor's carport and into the house, striking and destroying a television.
Fritz was hospitalized in Sioux City for treatment of the gunshot wound.