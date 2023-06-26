ELK POINT, S.D. — The expected arraignment of a man charged with fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Dakota Dunes was delayed Monday after prosecutors asked that the judge be disqualified from presiding over the case.

Without elaborating, Union County State's Attorney Jerry Miller informally requested Circuit Judge Tami Bern to disqualify herself from Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales' case. After Bern denied the request, Miller filed an affidavit for disqualification, which will be forwarded to Judge Cheryle Gering, who presides over the First Circuit, for a ruling.

Because of Miller's filing, Bern was unable to preside over Castellanos-Rosales' arraignment, which will be rescheduled once Gering determines if Bern or another judge will be assigned to the case.

Miller's affidavit was not immediately available from the court. He declined to comment after the hearing.

Castellanos-Rosales, 39, of Sioux City, is charged with first-degree murder, contributing to the neglect of a child and contributing to the abuse of a child in connection with the April 25 stabbing death of 23-year-old Jordan Beardshear in her apartment at The Wellington at the Dunes apartment complex.

Family and friends of Beardshear filled more than half the seats in the Union County courtroom Monday, and many wore T-shirts bearing a photo of Beardshear and the words "Justice for Jordy."

According to court documents, witnesses saw Beardshear at her apartment complex while she was waiting for Castellanos-Rosales, whom she had been dating, to pick up their 1-year-old son. Later that evening, Castellanos-Rosales called Beardshear's mother to come to his home to pick up the child.

Beardshear's body was discovered the following day. She had sustained stab wounds, defensive slashing wounds and trauma to her neck/throat area, court documents said.

After executing a search warrant at Castellanos-Rosales' home, investigators found clothing suspected of containing blood.

Castellanos-Rosales, who was born in Guatemala and is a U.S. citizen, fled to Mexico, where he was arrested May 12, and, after a stay in a Texas jail, waived extradition and was returned to Union County.