SIOUX CITY — A Cherokee, Iowa, man who illegally possessed more than two dozen guns was sentenced Monday to four years in federal prison.

Jason Ballou, 52, had pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Law enforcement officers executing a search warrant while investigating another crime found Ballou in possession of 23 firearms, three short-barreled rifles and six silencers. Ballou was previously convicted of possession of prohibited firearms (a machine gun) and unlawful receipt of unregistered firearms and was prohibited from possessing guns.

Ballou must serve a three-year term of supervised release after completing his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.