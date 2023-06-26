CHEROKEE, Iowa — A Cherokee man has pleaded not guilty of driving away from the scene of a fatal collision with a bicyclist in December.

Casey Herwig, 29, entered his written plea Friday in Cherokee County District Court to leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. His trial was scheduled for Sept. 12.

Emergency personnel were called to Sixth and West Willow streets in Cherokee at approximately 8:30 p.m. Dec. 26 for a report about a bicyclist, later identified as 27-year-old Phillip Watterson, of Cherokee, lying in the street.

Police investigating the incident were told Herwig had struck Watterson. According to court documents, Herwig's vehicle had damage that matched parts found at the scene of the collision.

Herwig told officers he knew he hit something, but wasn't sure what it was. When asked if it was possible he hit someone, he said, "could've been," court documents said.

He was arrested May 12.