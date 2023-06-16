SIOUX CITY -- A Cherokee, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than 29 years in federal prison for taking videos of himself sexually abusing a child.

James Buckingham, 33, pleaded guilty in February in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to one count of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was sentenced Friday to 354 months in prison and ordered to pay $4,116 in restitution to the victim. There is no parole in the federal system.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Buckingham sexually abused the child, who was under age 12, and took at least four videos of the abusive acts.