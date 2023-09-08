SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man was arrested Thursday on suspicion of obtaining and possessing more than 100 photos containing images of naked children.

Stanley Hill, 81, was booked into the Woodbury County Jail on 15 counts of first-offense purchase/possession of an image of a minor in a sex act. The charges are Class D felonies, each punishable by a five-year prison sentence. He was booked into jail on a $75,000 bond.

Sioux City Police Department detectives and the Internet Crimes Against Children task force were tipped off that Hill allegedly had been using his email address to send the images to another email address he used.

According to a complaint filed in Woodbury County District Court, a search warrant was executed on Hill's computer and cellphone, and investigators found more than 100 photos showing nudity and involving male and female children under age 18 located in a file labeled "music." The photos had been viewed from at least June 13, 2022, through Oct. 28.