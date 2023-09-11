SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man has pleaded not guilty of having sexual contact with two female children more than three years ago.

Matthew Tipton, 25, entered his written plea Friday in Woodbury County District Court to two counts of second-degree sexual abuse and one count of dissemination and exhibition of obscene material to minors. He remains in custody in the Woodbury County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

According to court documents, Tipton had sexual contact with both girls, who were under age 12, at a Sioux City home between June 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2020. Tipton also is accused of having conversations about masturbation with one of the girls and showing her pornography on his phone.

In an interview with police, Tipton admitted committing the acts, court documents said.