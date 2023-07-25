DAKOTA CITY — A Sioux City man likely will spend the rest of his life in prison for sexually assaulting two juvenile females in South Sioux City.

District Judge Bryan Meismer on Tuesday sentenced Harry Beckner, 76, to 40-50 years in prison for the assault of the girls at their home.

Beckner, a transient who was living in Sioux City at the time of his September arrest, had pleaded no contest in May in Dakota County District Court.

The girls' mother contacted authorities on Jan. 22, 2021, and reported that Beckner had been staying at their home and had sexually assaulted her developmentally disabled daughter. According to court documents, Buckner told deputies he was drunk, had passed out and didn't remember anyone in his room.

Questioned the next day when sober, Beckner told investigators he couldn't remember much from the day before. He denied sexually assaulting the girl, but said if he did, he didn't remember doing so.

Tests showed Beckner's DNA was present on evidence collected from the girl.

Investigators also discovered entries in the girl's journal indicating Beckner had assaulted her and her sister prior to the initial complaint.