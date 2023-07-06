STORM LAKE, Iowa -- A Storm Lake man is facing multiple felony charges, after police say he struck a woman and threw a knife at her.

Darcy Rapay, 29, was arrested Wednesday by the Storm Lake Police Department on charges of interference with officials acts, going armed with intent and second-degree criminal mischief, all class D felonies, as well as domestic abuse assault while displaying or using a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.

The department said in a statement that at 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of Erie St. for an assault in progress.

Officers then observed a male suspect, later identified as Rapay, exit the apartment building armed with a knife. Rapay allegedly walked toward the victim, at which time officers intervened and deployed a Taser, subduing Rapay and taking him into custody.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Buena Vista County District Court, Rapay first assaulted the victim, who was hiding in a closet, by pulling her hair and punching her numerous times with a closed fist. Then, he chased her outside the residence and threw a large kitchen knife at her.

"When the knife missed, the defendant grabbed (the victim) and threw her to the ground by her hair, before dragging her around the gravel parking lot by her hair," the complaint stated.

The complaint went on to say that Rapay struck the victim's body numerous times with his knee and, then, retrieved another knife from the residence and chased the victim in the parking lot until officers took him into custody.

The statement from the police department alleges that Rapay caused an estimated $2,500 in damages to the victim's vehicle.

Rapay is being held at the Buena Vista County Jail in lieu of $17,300 bond.