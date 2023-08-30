Plaintiffs in one of the lawsuits filed in the May partial collapse of a Davenport building argue water leaks and the placement of an HVAC unit on the roof led to the building’s west wall falling.

The May 28 partial collapse of the building at 324 N. Main St. occurred in the center of the west side of the six-story structure and involved every floor. Three people died, another lost a leg and many people lost their homes and property.

The allegation about the collapse’s cause is part of an amended petition filed on behalf of Jennifer Smith, Dionte McMath and several other people impacted by the collapse. The suit is one of a half dozen related to the western wall falling.

The suit also names numerous defendants including building owner Andrew Wold and two of his LLCs: Davenport Hotel LLC and Andrew Wold Investments LLC, according to court records. The City of Davenport and several city officials are also identified as defendants.

The amended filing adds City Administrator Corri Spiegel and Rich Oswald, director of Davenport’s Neighborhood Services, to the list of defendants.

The defendants have not yet responded to the updated petition’s allegations.

Water and the roof unit

The plaintiffs accuse Wold and Davenport Hotel LLC of negligence for failing to repair and maintain the building, the amended suit states. Their – and Andrew Wold Investments LLC’s – deliberate and intentional violations of city and state building requirements led to the hazardous building being rented to the public up to the day the portion of the western wall fell.

Those violations included water damage from an inadequately repaired roof and the placement of an unpermitted HVAC unit on the unreinforced roof, the suit claims. The HVAC unit weighed thousands of pounds.

The insufficient roof repair and the HVAC’s placement led to the collapse, the suit alleges.

The roof repair allowed water to flow from the top of the building behind the outer brick wall, weakening load bearing elements, according to the suit. The HVAC unit was directly above the weakened portion of the western wall of the building.

Wold and his LLCs are also accused of failing to address the hazardous conditions at the building, which constituted a hazardous nuisance, according to the suit.

Allegations against the city and its officials

Initially the suit’s municipal defendants were Davenport and Trishna Pradhan, the former chief building official. The updated version of the suit, filed on Aug. 21, added Spiegel and Oswald.

The suit alleges negligence on the part of the municipal defendants. It argues they failed to abate a hazardous nuisance and order the building vacated before the collapse.

The suit says the city knew the building’s condition was substandard for several years prior to the collapse because of inspections and reports both by its own staff and outside firms.

Examples cited in the suit include:

In 2020, a report from Townsend Engineering about the building noted the deterioration of the west wall.

On Feb. 2, Pradhan issued a notice of public hazard to Davenport Hotel LLC, noting deterioration of the western wall. That same day, a report from Select Structural Engineering noted cracked and crumbling brick on that wall.

On Feb. 3., inspectors from MidAmerican Energy complained to the city about the unsafe, deteriorated condition of the wall.

Prior to the plaintiff’s amended petition, the city’s counsel began an attempt to have the allegations against Davenport and Pradhan dismissed.

The city’s counsel argues they are protected by Iowa’s immunity laws and that the plaintiffs have not met requirements for negating that protection.

The attorneys for the plaintiffs are contesting the motion to dismiss.

