A Rock Island boy's death was the result of an accidental gunshot wound, investigators believe.

John Shappard, of the Rock Island Police Department, testified on Thursday that investigators think Zion Staples was playing with a handgun that went off. The cause of death is believed to be accidental.

Investigators think the 10-year-old died in December. Police found his body on July 26 in a garbage can in the garage at his home in the 1700 block of 20 ½ Avenue.

As a result of the investigation, Sushi Staples, Zion’s mother, faces charges of obstructing justice, concealment of a death and failure to report the death of a child under 13, according to court records.

There were four other children living at the residence when police began their investigation, Shappard said.

During interviews with authorities, some of the children said the 10-year-old was playing with a handgun and that he accidentally shot himself, Shappard testified. Those other children said Sushi Staples was not home when Zion died.

Initial autopsy results indicate that the 10-year-old’s death resulted from a gunshot wound to the head, Shappard said. As of Thursday, authorities do believe the shooting was accidental.

The gun was not described in detail during Shappard’s testimony, nor was any information presented about whether it was recovered or who owned it.

Shappard was testifying during Staples' preliminary hearing in the case on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is an initial test of the case against a defendant. A prosecutor presents the outline of the case in court through a law enforcement witness, and a judge decides whether the case has enough merit for the prosecution to continue.

Shappard was questioned by both Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal and Staples' attorney, William Wolf.

Family denied Zion's existence

The account of the accidental shooting was not the first thing Staples or the other children told the officers who were looking for Zion Staples, Shappard testified. At first, they denied the boy existed at all.

Sushi Staples first told police she did not have a son on July 25, after a tip about the boy's death brought officers to her door, Shappard said. He testified Staples said she thought the tip was the result of her ex-husband trying to harass her.

The police department received records from the Illinois Department of Children & Family Services that indicated Zion existed, Shappard told the court. Officers obtained a search warrant and executed it on July 26.

They also found a birth certificate and social security card for the boy, the detective said. Presented with these, Staples again said she had no son and told police that she’d had them forged so she could collect benefits.

The children also at first told police they did not have a brother named Zion Staples.

The body

An officer found the body in the garbage bin in the garage, Shappard said. There were Spiderman pants on the body, but nothing else.

There appeared to be efforts to control the smell of decomposition, including air fresheners in the garage, Shappard said. Police also learned the boy’s room used to have carpet, but when officers began the investigation, it had a hardwood floor.

Staples, as her interviews with detectives continued, told investigators she moved the body, initially in the basement, some time during the two months prior to police beginning the investigation.

She did not describe that effort in detail but said she did so because she did not want the other children to find him.

Defense attorney asks questions

Defense counsel has the opportunity to question the officer providing the testimony during a preliminary hearing. On Thursday, Wolf did so.

Shappard, under Wolf’s questioning, said he was not in the garage at the time the body was found because he was interviewing the remaining children elsewhere. He did not examine the garbage can directly, but did see at least one photo of it.

It was about 5 feet high, Shappard said.

The detective also said he did not know how tall Zion Staples was or how much he weighed.

Judge Frank Fuhr, who presided over Thursday’s hearing, asked Wolf why he was pursuing this information.

The attorney said it was because authorities have accused Staples of putting Zion’s body in the trash can.

“The height and weight of the child is extremely relevant,” Wolf said.

Court records state Sushi Staples is 5’4” and 140 pounds.

Wolf also asked Shappard where investigators think Staples’ ex-husband, Lattez Owens, was when Zion’s body was moved.

During her interviews with police, Staples said Owens had come back a few times from the Chicago area, but that it was she who had moved the body.

Shappard said on the stand Thursday that he did not recall whether Staples said Owens was present when she did so.

Investigators did find and interview Owens, Shappard said. Further details about that interview were not provided during Thursday’s hearing.

What’s next

Fuhr ruled that the case could continue.

After Thursday’s hearing, Staples was returned to the Rock Island County Jail. Her bail has been set at $500,000. To be released, she would have to post $50,000.

Her next hearing has been set for Oct. 27, court records state.

