Testimony in the trial the Davenport man accused of the 2020 abduction and murder of Breasia Terrell came to an end Monday.

Henry Dinkins is charged with first-degree kidnapping and murder. He faces life in prison if found guilty by Judge Henry Latham.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham rested the state's case at 2:48 p.m. after Davenport Police detective Maureen Hammes spent the entire day on the stand. She was the state's 47th witness.

After a short recess, defense attorney Chad Frese filed a motion asking Latham to dismiss all charges against Dinkins on the basis the state failed to show any compelling evidence linking him to the murder.

Latham rejected that motion after Cunningham laid out the links between the circumstantial evidence the state says proves Dinkins committed the murder on July 10, 2020.

Frese then told the court Dinkins decided to not testify during the trial, which is his right. Frese then told the court that the defense team would not call any other witnesses and rested its case at 3:55 p.m.

The last witness

Breasia was 10 years old and when she and her younger brother — identified as D.L. in the courtroom — spent the night with Dinkins and his girlfriend, Andrea Culberson, in her apartment.

D.L. is Dinkins’ son with Breasia’s mother, Aishia Lankford.

Breasia disappeared in the early morning of July 10, 2020. Her remains were recovered March 22, 2021, near a small pond two miles north of DeWitt in rural Clinton County.

Hammes had a number of interview sessions with D.L. In response to questions from assistant prosecutor Liz O’Donnell, the detective said D.L. never told her he saw Dinkins kill Breasia.

When D.L. was on the witness stand, he told defense attorney Chad Frese that he saw his father kill his sister.

Davenport police officer Geoffrey Peiffer testified last week that he believes D.L. started telling the story of witnessing the murder only after Breasia’s body was recovered and a cause of death was determined in April, 2021.

Hammes also testified that while D.L. repeatedly told her about seeing his father clean “a big knife” with “bleach,” he did not tell her the knife was bloody.

During an interview with Hammes on Aug. 23, 2020, D.L. did mention blood on the knife, and said he heard it “downtown.”

Cunningham then asked Hammes more about the interview on Aug. 23, 2020.

After questioning Culberson on July 10, 2020, investigators knew Dinkins returned to the apartment just before 6 a.m. that morning and took D.L. in the Impala. Video was later recovered that placed them at the Clinton Walmart together roughly an hour later, and D.L. was with his father until handing the boy over to Lankford after 8:30 a.m.

Hammes told the court she was armed with this information on Aug. 23, 2020, and after a traditional interview, the boy rode with her and Davenport Sgt. Geoffrey Peiffer to the areas they knew Dinkins visited while D.L. was in the car.

Hammes told the court that D.L. recognized the route north on U.S. Highway 61, and when they started to turn on Highway 30 to go to Clinton, the boy said they needed to go farther.

Kunau Implement and the area Breasia was found is roughly six miles from the exit on to Highway 30.

Hammes said D.L. repeatedly described a dirt road, a steep hill, a clump of trees, and a body of water. She said D.L. told her that his father had been stuck on the road.

Cunningham also showed video of D.L.'s interview with Hammes before the ride, and it showed the boy struggling to describe a location "where people work" and told of "red and orange trucks."

Hammes said when Bresaia's remains were recovered, she was struck by the location: it included a dirt road and a steep embankment down to a wooded area that surrounded a small pond. Hammes also pointed out that D.L. may have also attempted to describe nearby Kunau Implement.

During cross-examination Frese pointed out that D.L.'s testimony often was confused. The defense attorney pointed out that there are a number of industrial settings near Credit Island, an area that D.L. may have described when questioned by investigators.

Frese also questioned the manner of Hammes' interviews with the boy, asking why a trained forensic investigator wasn't called into to do the interviews with D.L.

Hammes told the court that D.L. was a witness, not a victim, and she had extensive experience interviewing children.