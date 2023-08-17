No fingerprints were found on items found in Henry Dinkins’ car and recreation vehicle, according to testimony Thursday by a latent-prints expert.

Dinkins' trial in the kidnapping and death of Breasia Terrell is in its sixth day in Scott County. The 10-year-old was reported missing on July 10, 2020 — the morning after spending the night at Dinkins' Davenport apartment.

Her remains were discovered March 22, 2021, near a small pond in rural Clinton County.

Scott County Attorney Kelly Cunningham’s prosecution of Dinkins has focused largely on his 2007 maroon Chevy Impala, an RV stored near Credit Island that he used, and the apartment where Breasia and her younger brother stayed with Dinkins and his girlfriend, Andrea Culberson. Breasia's younger brother is Dinkins' son.

Monique Brillhart, of the FBI laboratory in Quantico, VA., testified that Dinkins' prints were not found on a hatchet nor on a large-knife sheaths that were found in the truck of the Impala.

Brillhart also told the court no prints were found on a machete located in Dinkins’ RV.

She then testified that no prints were identified on a bottle of bleach found in the Davenport apartment, but one print belonging to Dinkins was found on a broom.

During cross-examination, defense attorney Chad Frese asked Brillhart, “So you were brought from Quantico, Virginia to testify that one print (from Dinkins) was found on a broom?”

Brillhart said she wasn’t sure how to answer the question.