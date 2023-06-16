SIOUX CITY -- A federal discrimination lawsuit filed against Dordt University by a former male student who was kicked out of school for having sex with a female student has been dismissed.

Attorneys for both sides jointly filed a stipulation of dismissal in U.S. District Court in Sioux City. It was not clear from court filings if the parties had agreed to a settlement.

"This lawsuit has concluded. Dordt University is glad to move on from that dispute and will welcome a wonderful incoming class of new students this fall," the university said in a statement released by director of public relations Sarah Moss.

The New York law firm representing the former student declined to comment.

The man, referred to as John Doe in the lawsuit, sued Dordt in 2019, claiming the school's action against him was based on gender stereotypes in which women are automatically viewed as victims. He said the Sioux Center, Iowa, university's policies are gender-biased by referring to assault and abuse victims exclusively as female, contradictory to requirements under Title IX, a federal law that protects people from sex discrimination at schools and universities that receive federal funds.

Doe said Dordt, which is affiliated with the Christian Reformed Church, had based its Title IX policy on biblical concepts rather than the law and the school lacks clearly established policies and procedures with respect to Title IX complaints.

A Washington native, Doe had met the woman at an off-campus concert and they later drank alcohol at his apartment and had consensual sex in his car.

Doe said in the lawsuit other students convinced the woman the sex couldn't have been consensual if she had been drinking, and students and/or staff subsequently filed a complaint against him on her behalf.

Doe said he was dismissed from Dordt weeks before earning his diploma after a "sham hearing" in which he was presumed guilty from the beginning and had no access to the accusations against him or legal representation. The woman was not disciplined.

Doe was seeking punitive damages and an order requiring Dordt to reverse its ruling against him, expunge his disciplinary record and award him his degree.

Also named in the lawsuit were Dordt's board of trustees, vice president for university operations Howard Wilson, vice president for student success and dean of students Robert Taylor, assistant dean of students and director of residence life Derek Buteyn and social work professor Erin Olson.