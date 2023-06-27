LE MARS -- A woman drove through 1,000 feet of newly poured concrete on K22 in Plymouth County earlier this month after ignoring a barricade.

The Plymouth County Sheriff's Office received a call on June 14 that a vehicle that had driven onto the construction area of K22 doing damage to wet freshly poured pavement, according to a Plymouth County Sheriff's Office news release.

Abby Beck, age 27 of Vermillion, South Dakota was traveling west on 200th street when she approached a road closed sign and barricade fence, according to the news release.

She drove into the south ditch, went around the barricade and proceeded to drive north onto K22, "a concrete roadway that was poured that day with a construction crew still present working on the road," according to the release.

Beck struck the foot lip of K22, deflating her front driver's side tire and damaging the front end of her vehicle.

The release states she continued to drive on K22 through 1,000 feet of concrete before driving off of the lip into the east ditch of the road.

Beck was cited with failure to obey a traffic control device, according to the release.